Ticats release veteran Canadian receiver Shamawd Chambers
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats released veteran Canadian receiver Shamawd Chambers on Tuesday.
Chambers was among three players cut by Hamilton. The others were American Avery Jordan and Canadian Everton Williams, both offensive linemen.
The six-foot-three, 219-pound Chambers, a native of Markham, Ont., missed all of last season with a knee injury. He had 28 catches for 279 yards in seven games with Hamilton in 2017.
Chambers, 30, began his CFL career with Edmonton after being selected in the first round, No. 6 overall, in the 2012 CFL draft. Chambers helped the Eskimos win the Grey Cup in 2015, being named outstanding Canadian in the title game.
Chambers registered 169 catches for 1,822 yards and eight TDs over 77 career CFL games.
