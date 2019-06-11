Ticats move up game time for NBA Finals, offer Raptors fans a free 'Jurassic Park'

Sports fans who plan to attend the Tiger-Cats home opener Thursday won't have to worry about missing Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

In celebration of the way Canadians are rallying behind the Raptors, the CFL has decided to move up the kickoff time from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"It's a very exciting time to be a sports fan in Canada with the start of the CFL season and the Toronto Raptors making their mark on Canadian sports history with this amazing run," explained Matt Afinec, president and COO for the Ticats, in a media release.

During the game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, TVs scattered around the stadium will also be tuned in to the Raptors-Warriors matchup after it starts at 9 p.m., according to a press release from the Ticats.

🚨HOME OPENER KICKOFF NOW AT 7 P.M. 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/CFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFL</a> moves up start time for Thursday's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ticats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ticats</a> vs. <a href="https://twitter.com/sskroughriders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sskroughriders</a> game at <a href="https://twitter.com/TimHortonsField?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TimHortonsField</a>.<br><br>Raptors viewing party at <a href="https://twitter.com/TimHortonsField?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TimHortonsField</a> open to general public after final whistle!<br><br>ℹ️ > <a href="https://t.co/qi1WVRzApU">https://t.co/qi1WVRzApU</a> <a href="https://t.co/QfjS2AoEz5">pic.twitter.com/QfjS2AoEz5</a> —@Ticats

Following the football game, the gates to the stadium will be opened to the public so fans and community members can catch the rest of the NBA game on the team's 3,400 square foot video board, for free.

"There's no better way to celebrate [the home opener] than to open the gates at Tim Hortons Field after the Ticats game and create our version of 'Jurassic Park' at Tim Hortons Field," added Afinec.