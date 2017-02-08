Thunderstorms and up to 25mm of rain in forecast for Hamilton

Environment Canada is warning thunderstorms could drop up to 25 mm of rain on Hamilton this afternoon and into the evening.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement for the city, warning of "several rounds of showers" that could increase rainfall amounts for the area into the 15 to 25 mm range.



"The ground is still frozen or snow covered, so these local rainfall amounts combined with mild temperatures may cause significant snowmelt or runoff leading to localized ponding on streets and other low lying areas," according to the statement.