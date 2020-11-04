Canadian Anti-Hate Network says 'helmet guy' Chris Vanderweide threatened its leaders

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) says threats against its chairperson and director led to the arrest of "helmet guy" Chris Vanderweide.

Posts from a private Facebook group obtained by CBC News appear to show Vanderweide threatening Bernie Farber, CAHN chair, and Evan Balgord, CAHN executive director.

Richard Warman, an Ottawa-based human rights lawyer and CAHN board member, contacted Hamilton Police Services (HPS). CAHN says HPS declined to pursue the matter and would not comment further.

The network then sent its concerns to York Regional Police (YRP). Officers arrested Vanderweide on Sunday. Vanderweide is now facing a charge for uttering threats and another charge for breaching probation.

YRP also did not comment on the matter, but confirmed the threats were made online.

The 29-year-old Kitchener man was held in custody, released on bail and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on Nov. 23.

His probation, which included an order to keep the peace, was a result of him pleading guilty to assault with a weapon after violence at a 2019 Pride festival in Hamilton. Video from the event showed him hitting two people in the face with a helmet.