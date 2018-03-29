Things to do in Hamilton this Easter weekend

Hamilton will be abuzz with activities this Easter weekend. Here are some ideas for how to spend the long weekend and get outside to enjoy the warmer weather.

9th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza at Gourley Park

The annual Easter egg hunt will take place on Good Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. After the hunt, have a crack at Easter-related games and crafts, get a makeover at the face painting station, and meet some new friends at the petting zoo. You can also get your bunny hop on in the bouncy castle and put your agility skills to the test on the obstacle course. Children will receive a goodie bag after participating in two activities.

Entry into the event requires a donation to Neighbour to Neighbour Food Bank, which can be donated at the event. Food and refreshments will available for purchase.

The Easter bunny will be on hand to provide assistance during the egg hunt. (Rob Heydari/CBC)

Easter storytime and crafts at Hamilton Public Library

There are a number of events to check out at Hamilton Public Library over the long weekend, including Easter-themed activities. Parents can drop in with their kids at the Stoney Creek branch for storytime on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and stick around after to make an Easter craft. This event is recommended for children under the age of four.

Children aged four to 12 have the opportunity to get creative as well on Saturday at the Waterdown branch. Drop in at 2:30 p.m. to "make a cool creation and take home a masterpiece." Supplies are provided, so all kids need to bring is their imagination.

Head to the library to hear a story and get your creative juices flowing with crafts. (Telus Spark)

Waterfall shuttle service begins Good Friday

Those hoping to get outside for some fresh air during the long weekend can take advantage of the waterfall shuttle from Christie Lake Conservation Area to Spencer Gorge. The shuttle will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. all four days of the long weekend.

The cost of the shuttle is included in the entry fee to Christie Lake Conservation Area of $10 per car, $5 per person. No parking is available at Spencer Gorge during shuttle operation times, with the exception of limited accessible spaces at Webster Falls.

Colours at the Spencer Gorge won't look like fall, but the views should satisfy those wanting to get out for a day in nature. (bethanyditecco/Instagram)

Earth Day tree planting at Churchill Park

Celebrate Earth Day by getting out to Churchill Park and planting a tree on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The event is part of the multi-year forest revitalization project for Cootes Paradise. Organizers aim to plant over 700 trees and shrubs at the north end of the park during the day.

Plant a tree to celebrate Earth Day and help the environment. (Thomas Asselin/CBC)

Dizzy at The Casbah

The indie-rock band from Oshawa, Ontario, will be in town on Sunday evening for the Hamilton stop on their tour. Dizzy is made up of three brothers — Charlie, Alex and Mackenzie Spencer — and their friend Katie Munshaw. Their dreamy, story-songs about life growing up in suburbia are inspired by basement parties, young love, and the anxieties of boredom.

Their debut album Baby Teeth won the Alternative Album of the Year Award at the 2019 Junos.

Harry Manx at Playhouse Cinema

The recently-opened Playhouse Cinema hosts multi-award-winning folk and blues musician Harry Manx on Saturday night at 8 p.m. He's known for his unique blend of classical raga and Mississippi Delta music, as well as his talented slide guitar playing.

Tickets are still available for the show, so buy them while you still can.