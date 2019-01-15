Thick fog means near-zero visibility for your morning commute
"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations," states the warning, adding the fog is expected to burn off sometime later in the day.
Thick fog is expected to reduce visibility during the Monday morning commute.
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the area warning of near-zero visibility this morning.
"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations," it read, adding the fog is expected to burn off sometime later in the day.