Police searching for 'suspicious' man dressed like The Shadow near Halloween

Brantford police say they are searching for this man. (Brantford police)

Police are trying to track down a man who appears to be dressed as The Shadow, and was pointing a toy gun at security cameras in downtown Brantford on Tuesday.

The man was seen walking around businesses and buildings around 1 p.m., wearing the pulp icon's distinctive red scarf, hat and coat combo. The character's roots stretch all the way back to the 1930s, where he was popularized in a series of novels and radio plays.

Police say the man was pointing a toy Nerf gun at security cameras and offices.

Const. Shane Seibert of Brantford police told CBC News that investigators are looking for the man specifically because he was pointing the toy gun at cameras.

"What he's dressed as isn't the primary concern, it's his behaviour and the fact that he was trying to conceal himself" Seibert said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.