Two 16-year-olds arrested in stabbing death of Hamilton student have been released

Two 16-year-olds who were arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Devan Bracci-Selvey have been released unconditionally.

The teens, one male and the other female, were taken into custody Tuesday. They were released without charge after being questioned about the homicide.

A 14-year-old and an 18-year-old, both from Hamilton, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act the younger teen can't be identified and a court-ordered publication ban is in place, meaning the 18-year-old man also can't be identified.

Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said the teens were charged with first-degree murder because investigators are "satisfied based on evidence that there is some element of pre-planning."

One other suspect was also arrested, but later released without conditions. Police say they're not searching for anyone else.

Bracci-Selvey was attacked, in front of his mother, outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School Monday afternoon. He later died in hospital.

Devan Bracci-Selvey, 14, has been identified as the teen who was fatally stabbed outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in Hamilton Monday. (Selvey Family)

An obituary for Bracci-Selvey says his family is "devastated" by the death of the teen who was passionate about old cars, video games and animals.

His funeral will be held Saturday afternoon.

Several blocks behind the school had been taped off for the past two days, but police say the scene has now been released.

Investigators say they found the knife believed to have been used in the stabbing during a ground search Tuesday.

"This entire incident is disturbing," said Bereziuk. "It's difficult to comprehend right now, to be honest with you. I can't imagine the way the [victim's] family feels right now."