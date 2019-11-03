Teenager dead, 3 others hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Welland, Ont.
Provincial police say a 17-year-old boy died after a two-vehicle crash in Welland, Ont., that sent three others to hospital.
Another 17-year-old airlifted to hospital in critical condition
Officers say it happened on Friday evening, when an SUV and a car collided.
They say the boy died at the scene, while a second 17-year-old was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.
Two others in the same vehicle — a 25-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man — were brought to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the 20-year-old man driving the other vehicle was not hurt.
Investigators have not laid any charges.