Teenager dead, 3 others hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Welland, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 17-year-old boy died after a two-vehicle crash in Welland, Ont., that sent three others to hospital.

Officers say it happened on Friday evening, when an SUV and a car collided.

They say the boy died at the scene, while a second 17-year-old was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Two others in the same vehicle — a 25-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man — were brought to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the 20-year-old man driving the other vehicle was not hurt.

Investigators have not laid any charges.