Teenager dead, 3 others hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Welland

Niagara police say a 17-year-old boy is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Welland that sent three other people to hospital.

Police say they were called to the area of Moyer and Grassy Brook Roads around 6:35 p.m. Friday after receiving a report about a collision.

Two vehicles, a 2008 Dodge Caliber and 2016 Honda Civic crashed, according to investigators who said a 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 25-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were also taken to hospital with, but are expected to survive, according to a media release.

The 20-year-old man driving the Civic was not injured, say police.

Investigators say no charges have been laid so far.