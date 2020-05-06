Join our Facebook live chat on Thursday at noon with Dr. Roselyn Wilson a psychiatrist at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton's Youth Wellness Centre. She'll talk with us about how COVID-19 is heightening anxiety in some young people and what can be done about it.

Young people can't spend time, face-to-face, with friends like they used to and have missed out on some major life events.

What are you doing to remain healthy and happy? What tips do you have for the rest of us? What questions do you have for Dr. Wilson?

Let us know in the comments section below or by email to Hamilton@cbc.ca or on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.