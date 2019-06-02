Teen facing firearm charges after police seize shotgun, replica handgun: police

A Hamilton teen is facing firearm-related charges, police say, after a shotgun, replica handgun and brass knuckles were found at his home.

Investigators say they received a tip of illegal activity at a home near the corner of Garth Street and Limeridge Road West. Police say they executed a search warrant at the 17-yaer-old's home early Friday morning and found the following:

A loaded pump action shotgun.

A replica 9mm handgun.

Black metal brass knuckles.

Ammunition.

The teen's charges included unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing firearm with an altered serial number and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police say he appeared in court Friday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 905-546-3851 or Crime Stoppers.