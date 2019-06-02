Teen facing firearm charges after police seize shotgun, replica handgun: police
A Hamilton teen is facing firearm-related charges, police say, after a shotgun, replica handgun and brass knuckles were found at his home.
The 17-year-old appeared in court Friday
Investigators say they received a tip of illegal activity at a home near the corner of Garth Street and Limeridge Road West. Police say they executed a search warrant at the 17-yaer-old's home early Friday morning and found the following:
- A loaded pump action shotgun.
- A replica 9mm handgun.
- Black metal brass knuckles.
- Ammunition.
The teen's charges included unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing firearm with an altered serial number and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 905-546-3851 or Crime Stoppers.