Teen facing firearm charges after police seize shotgun, replica handgun: police

Hamilton

The 17-year-old appeared in court Friday

A 17-year-old from Hamilton is facing charges after police say they seized a shotgun, replica handgun, brass knuckles and ammunition from his home Friday. (Supplied by Hamilton Police Service)

A Hamilton teen is facing firearm-related charges, police say, after a shotgun, replica handgun and brass knuckles were found at his home.

Investigators say they received a tip of illegal activity at a home near the corner of Garth Street and Limeridge Road West. Police say they executed a search warrant at the 17-yaer-old's home early Friday morning and found the following:

  • A loaded pump action shotgun.
  • A replica 9mm handgun.
  • Black metal brass knuckles.
  • Ammunition.

The teen's charges included unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing firearm with an altered serial number and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police say he appeared in court Friday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 905-546-3851 or Crime Stoppers.

