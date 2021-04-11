Teen in 'critical condition' after fall Webster Falls

A teenager was critically injured, Hamilton paramedics say, after falling roughly 12 metres on Friday during a visit to Webster Falls.

A tweet from the Hamilton Fire Department's incident notification account outlines a rope rescue at the falls that required several units around 5:08 p.m.

The 17 year-old was transported to hospital by paramedics in "critical condition with multi-system trauma," according to EMS superintendent Dave Thompson.

The city has been trying for years to stop people from falling at its increasingly popular waterfalls.

Webster Falls, which is part of the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) system, is described by the HCA as a 22-metre "classical curtain waterfall."