Teen driver gets parent's car impounded after driving double the speed limit: police

A teenaged driver with only her G2 licence has been charged with speeding and stunt driving, police say, after she was caught doing double the posted speed limit.

The 18-year-old was charged after police saw a green Ford Fusion driving quickly down Regional Road 56 near Cemetery Road around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The car was clocked doing 102 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Police say the Smithville teen's licence has been suspended and her parent's car impounded for seven days.

She's scheduled to appear in court on July 3.