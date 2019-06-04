Teen driver gets parent's car impounded after driving double the speed limit: police
An 18-year-old with only her G2 licence has been charged with speeding and stunt driving, police say, after she was caught doing 102 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
The car was clocked doing 102 km/h in a 50 km/h zone
A teenaged driver with only her G2 licence has been charged with speeding and stunt driving, police say, after she was caught doing double the posted speed limit.
The 18-year-old was charged after police saw a green Ford Fusion driving quickly down Regional Road 56 near Cemetery Road around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The car was clocked doing 102 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
Police say the Smithville teen's licence has been suspended and her parent's car impounded for seven days.
She's scheduled to appear in court on July 3.