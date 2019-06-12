Teen charged after speeding, almost crashing car into police cruiser: OPP

Provincial police have charged a 19-year-old driver after a vehicle narrowly missed colliding head-on with a cruiser.

Norfolk County OPP say officers were patrolling a road on Saturday night when they saw a southbound vehicle travelling very fast in a northbound lane.

They say the vehicle nearly collided with the police cruiser and ran through radar at more than 140 kilometres an hour in an 80 kilometre zone.

The 19-year-old faces a stunt driving charge under the Highway Traffic Act.