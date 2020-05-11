How to keep the kids learning at home during COVID-19: CBC Asks a parenting expert
Join our Facebook Live Tuesday at noon with parenting expert Joseph Wilson. He's a dad to three young girls and an educator. How are you handling home-based education? What's working? What's not? On Tuesday Wilson shares tips for balancing work life and home-based education from toddlers to teens.
Join our live interview on Tuesday at noon, send us your questions and comments
The long delay in getting kids back to school being taught in a classroom by trained professions is causing many parents real distress under COVID-19 quarantine.
CBC contributor Joseph Wilson is here to help. He's a parenting expert and an educator. He's also a father of three girls. Wilson will join the CBC's Conrad Collaco in a Facebook Live event at noon on Tuesday.
How are you handling home-based education? What's working and what's not? We'll ask an expert. Let us know in the comments section below or by email at Hamilton@cbc.ca or on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.
On Tuesday, Wilson will share his tips for balancing work life and home-based education from toddlers to teens. Here are a few good links that Wilson suggests that might be able to help you out right now:
- Canadian Mental Health Organization
- Adventure math game, Prodigy
- Family-friendly concerts
- Get kids reading AND writing with StoryBird
