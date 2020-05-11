How to keep the kids learning at home during COVID-19: CBC Asks a parenting expert

The long delay in getting kids back to school being taught in a classroom by trained professions is causing many parents real distress under COVID-19 quarantine.

Joseph Wilson is a parent and educator. He's a also a father to three young girls. (Joseph Wilson) CBC contributor Joseph Wilson is here to help. He's a parenting expert and an educator. He's also a father of three girls. Wilson will join the CBC's Conrad Collaco in a Facebook Live event at noon on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Wilson will share his tips for balancing work life and home-based education from toddlers to teens. Here are a few good links that Wilson suggests that might be able to help you out right now: