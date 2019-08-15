'We're very disappointed': Swoop flight from Hamilton to B.C. cancelled

Yet another Swoop flight out of Hamilton has been cancelled, this time stranding a plane-full of people destined for British Columbia.

Flight 109 scheduled to take off at 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday and land in Abbotsford, B.C. at 8:39 p.m. was cancelled, according to the airline's website. It does not provide an explanation of why.

News of this latest cancellation follows frustration and confusion sparked by a rash of 30 cancellations the airline made during the first 10 days in July that left some customers paying out-of-pocket to salvage travel plans.

Chris Squires says it meant a rocky start to vacation for him and his family, who were supposed to take their first trip back to B.C. in four years on Wednesday.

They live in Kingston, but booked a flight out of Hamilton way back in March.

Squires, along with his wife and two kids, was dropped off by friends at the John C. Munro International Airport. They had made it through customs when he says they received an email saying the flight had been cancelled due to a "mechanical" issue.

Chris Squires says the cancellation left his family very disappointed. (Chris Squires)

After months of planning and a three-hour drive from Kingston, Squires says notice of the cancellation came just two hours before their plane was supposed to take off, leaving little time to come up with a contingency plan.

"We're going back because my mother-in-law had surgery," he explained. "We chose Swoop because it seemed to be a great deal. We're very disappointed."

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Squires says he was initially told he and his family were being moved to another flight that wasn't scheduled to take off for another three days.

That left his kids feeling "pretty torn apart."

But, following some negotiation with Swoop staff at the airport, he says the airline agreed to put his family in a hotel overnight and get them on a flight out Thursday.

Still, he says others weren't as lucky and he's left unimpressed by the whole experience.

"In a customer service business you take care of your customers," he said. "They should have concessions [and] policies in place for when things go wrong."