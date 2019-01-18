Suspect in SUV theft arrested after he returned to scene of the crime, police say

A man who police say stole an SUV from a Hamilton parking lot has been arrested, after a witness recognized him in the same area the next day.

On Tuesday afternoon, a female was walking through a parking lot near a Hamilton shopping plaza at 977 Upper Ottawa Street, police say.

She dropped her keys, and the suspect, police say, ran over, picked up her keys, and stole her 2009 Hyundai Tucson.

"The man believed no one was aware he had committed the crime, so he returned to the scene the following day," police said in a press release, noting that security cameras captured the theft.

But the next morning, just before 9:30 a.m, the suspect was back in the plaza — and a witness recognized him from the day before, police said.

Someone contacted police, who came to the area.

At the same time, the stolen car keys were found near where the suspect had been, police said.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man, and learned he had an outstanding arrest warrant and court order.

"As in many cases, witness involvement is crucial to solving crimes," police said. "Hamilton Police thank the public for their continued support."

The man was charged with theft over $5,000 and possession over $5,000. He had previously been charged with two counts of failing to comply with probation.