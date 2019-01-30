Cece Luppino, the son of mobster Rocco Luppino, was gunned down at a Mountain brow home owned by his father on Wednesday.

"Investigators believe this was a targeted incident," police said in a statement.

Det. Sgt. Peter Thom told reporters Thursday that police are considering the possibility that the incident is connected to a recent surge in violence linked to organized crime in the region, but also noted Luppino did not have a criminal record, and was not known to police.

"We don't yet know what the motive is," Thom said.

Police say they received a 911 call about a shooting at 56 Mountain Brow Boulevard around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday.

According to property records, the home overlooking the escarpment is owned by Helen and Rocco Luppino.

When EMS and police arrived, they found Luppino's 43-year-old son suffering from a "fatal wound." Thom would not say where Luppino was shot, or how many times he was shot, but did say it was a "close up encounter" and Luppino was "obviously deceased" when he was found.

No one was home when it happened, but a family member later found Luppino and called 911, he said.

Thom is also overseeing the investigations into two recent murders linked to the mob: Angelo Musitano and Albert Ivarone.

Musitano, a member of Hamilton's notorious crime family of the same name, died in May of 2017 after his truck was sprayed with bullets in the driveway of his Waterdown home. Police say he was "stalked" in the days leading up to his death.

Ivarone died similarly in September of last year. The real estate agent, who police have said had connections to organized crime, was gunned down in what's being called a "targeted attack" as he was walking from his car to his house.

Police say Luppino was 43-years-old. (Facebook)

Thom said no evidence has yet been uncovered linking those incidents with what happened Wednesday. "It's very early in the investigation," he said. "I have no information they knew one another."

He said the family is cooperating with police. "They do not wish to speak publicly, and ask their privacy be respected at this time."

Gathering evidence

Forensic officers returned to the scene Thursday to continue to gather evidence. Other officers were in the neighbourhood canvassing for information, police say.

Thom said police do have surveillance footage from the home that they are in the process of downloading. Investigators do not yet have suspect or vehicle descriptions, he said.

Luppino had recently gotten married, Thom said, and did not have a criminal record. "All I can say is that I've been told he works for a family business down in Stoney Creek, and he's got no criminal record."

One neighbour who would not give his name said he heard a loud bang outside at some point Wednesday.

He said he thought it was his basketball net blowing over, but he then reconsidered when he saw the news about the death investigation.

This PA equipment could be seen through the open garage door at the home. (Adam Carter/CBC)

Yellow crime scene tape surrounded the property Thursday morning, and stretched into a driveway next door. Property records show that second home is also owned by Rocco and Helen Luppino.

No one answered the door at that home when a reporter knocked.

Tracks could be seen in the snow leading up to the home where Luppino was killed. The garage door was also left wide open, with a police SUV parked right outside.

Inside the garage was PA and DJ equipment, alongside a large fridge.

Links to organized crime in the U.S.

Court documents filed by the RCMP show how the Luppino family is connected to a web of organized crime stretching from Hamilton to Buffalo.

The documents, which were filed as part of the drug trafficking case against Domenico Violi and his bother Giuseppe (Joey) Violi, link the two families together. The RCMP also says the Luppino-Violi crime family is a faction of the Todaro crime family in Buffalo that is run by Joe Todaro Jr.

Police were still on scene Thursday morning. (Adam Carter/CBC)

Both Rocco Luppino and his brother Natale are "made" members of this Buffalo family who operate in Hamilton, police say.

Giacomo Luppino, Cece's grandfather, was a heavyweight in organized crime circles in Hamilton several decades ago, said Antonio Nicaso, a Mafia expert who teaches courses on organized crime at Queen's University.

"He was in charge in Hamilton in the 60s and 70s," Nicaso said. "Giacomo was a very powerful boss."

Nicaso said the death of Montreal's Vito Rizzuto in 2013 has allowed different factions to vie for power in the region.

"There is definitely something going on. There's a power struggle left from the vacuum from Rizzuto."

Police say this is the city's first homicide of 2019.

adam.carter@cbc.ca