Body found in Lake Ontario under investigation, Halton police say

A body pulled from Lake Ontario behind a Burlington home is under investigation by Halton Regional Police.

Police were called to the home, located on Lakeshore Road east of Walkers Line in Burlington, just after 7 p.m. Tuesday due to reports of a person in the lake. When first responders arrived on scene, the person was pronounced dead.

Police have not labelled the death as suspicious, says media relations Const. Steve Elms, though it is being investigated by forensic officers.