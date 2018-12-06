Suspended driver nabbed for stunt driving, going 126 km/h in 50 zone: police

A Hamilton man is now facing stunt driving charges after, police say, speeding past an officer, going 126 km an hour in a 50 km an hour zone.

According to a police news release, an officer was on patrol on Upper Wentworth near Stone Church Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday when he saw a white Ford F-150 committing some sort of Highway Traffic Act offence before pulling onto the road.

"The vehicle, now travelling northbound on Upper Wentworth proceeded to accelerate a high rate of speed, overtaking traffic," the news release reads.

The truck was clocked going 76 km an hour over the posted speed limit before the officer could get him to stop, police say.

After investigating, the officer found the man's licence was suspended.

A 23-year-old Hamilton man was arrested and charged with stunt driving and driving with a suspended licence.

He is set to appear in court in January. His vehicle was also impounded for a week, police say.