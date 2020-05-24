Hamilton police have identified a suspect in the murder of 79-year-old Gladys Little.

Officers have issued an arrest warrant for Larissa Shingebis, 26, on Sunday morning for first-degree murder. They released her name and image "due to the random and violent actions of Shingebis in the murder of Gladys Little."

Investigators sid she was last seen exiting Little's building, 187 Park Street South, on Friday, May 15.

Little was found dead in her apartment the next day. Investigators said she did not know the suspect.

Police said Shingebis was wearing a red long-sleeved blouse, grey yoga pants, white socks, black casual shoes and was wrapped in a blue knitted blanket when she left the building that Friday.

Investigators describe Shingebis as a 5'4" woman with a medium build and collar-length hair. They also note she has a transient lifestyle and is originally from the Thunder Bay area.

Officers have warned the public not to approach Shingebis if they spot her, and to call 911 immediately.