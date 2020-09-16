Suspect in Angelo Musitano and Mila Barberi homicides found dead in Mexico

Hamilton police say one of the three suspects involved in the killings of Hamilton mobster Angelo Musitano and Mila Barberi, from Vaughan, Ont., was found dead in Mexico this summer.

Michael Graham Cudmore was found in a ditched car on the side of a road in rural Mexico at the end of June according to officers.

"Members of the multi-jurisdictional task force, which was formed to solve the two murders, have received limited information from the Canadian Embassy or Mexican authorities surrounding the circumstances of Cudmore's death," reads a release from Hamilton police.

Musitano was shot and killed in the driveway of his Waterdown home in May 2017 while his brother Pat was shot to death earlier this year in a Burlington plaza.

Mila Barberi was shot dead in March 2017 while she sat in an SUV parked outside a business in an industrial area of Vaughan, Ont., north of Toronto. She was picking up her boyfriend, Saverio Serrano, 40 at the time, who police say had connections to organized crime and may have been the intended target.

Investigators announced last year that a number of characteristics linked the shootings of Barberi and Musitano, two months later.

Police say Michael Cudmore was a suspect in two murders but was found dead this summer in Mexico. He fled to the country in the same month Musitano was killed. (Hamilton police)

Police say they have spoken with Cudmore's family to assist them in repatriating his body and to learn more about his death. His family said they didn't hear from Cudmore since he fled to Mexico in May 2017.

Police also notified the Barberi family and a spokesperson for the Musitano family about Cudmore's death.

Investigators believe he headed to Mexico with Daniele Carlo Ranieri, a person of interest in the deaths.

Ranieri was found dead in a Mexico ditch in March 2018 and was previously a target in Project Forza, an investigation by York Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to take out an alleged organized crime group in the Greater Toronto Area.

Interpol was watching for both men in case they left Mexico.

One suspect still at large

Cudmore was one of three suspects police say was involved in the killings of Barberi and Musitano.

Daniel Tomassetti is still wanted for the two murders. (Hamilton Police)

In September 2018, Jabirl Abdalla was arrested for the shootings. This month, Abdalla was committed to trial after a preliminary hearing, but his trial date hasn't been set yet.

Upon his initial arrest, a joint investigation involving the RCMP, York and Hamilton police called Project SCOPA identified Cudmore and Daniel Tomassetti as men "directly involved in the murders," along with the attempted murder of Serrano.

Tomassetti is still wanted for both murders and his arrest warrant remains on file with Interpol.

He fled to Mexico in January 2018 and has not returned to Canada. Police say his family doesn't know where he is but know "he is scared."