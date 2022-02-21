Surfers concerned that access to Lake Erie could be restricted, as Port Colborne, Ont., reviews beach use

Surfers in Port Colborne, Ont., are concerned that a current assessment by the local council of beach access points will impact their ability to use Lake Erie.

After receiving complaints related to "higher rates of public use and congregation" at beaches in the area, the city has commissioned a study of eight roads that end at Lake Erie — entry points which "either operate as informal public beaches now or could do so in the future," the city's draft report reads.

Michelle Idzenga, communications officer for Port Colborne, told CBC in an email there have been a variety of concerns, including trespassing and boat launching, at those entry points.

The municipality completed a public survey and held a meeting on the issue in December and was accepting comments on a draft report until end of day Monday, with the hope of identifying policies to ensure "effective municipal management" of the area.

The area is known for its beaches, and has been a popular spot for surfers for many years, in both warm and cold weather.

As long as the water isn't frozen, surfers say that Pleasant Beach near Port Colborne is one of the best "breaks" on Lake Erie. (Submitted by Dean Weare)

Matt Roy, vice president of the Wyldewood Surf Club, has been surfing since he was 13. His family has owned a waterfront property on Wyldewood Beach near Port Colborne since 1950.

Roy and others told CBC they have seen an increase in use of beach entry points during the pandemic. He says he is concerned surfers might be left out by the city as an interest group and is hoping the city distinguishes different users when deciding how to regulate access to the water.

Traffic that is drawn to Port Colborne beaches in summer months has resulted in some locals complaining about noise, litter and parking by beachgoers, says Roy, but surfers do not contribute to those issues, he added.

"We're cleaning up the beach where we surf, but we're also building relationships with the locals and letting them get familiar with our faces," Roy said, referring to the two beach clean-ups per year the Wyldewood Surf Club hosts.

This has allowed the surf club to build relationships in the community that have lasted 30 years or longer, Roy said.

"They're happy with surfers because we clean and we're happy because they're allowing us to continue accessing their beach," he said.

Nicholas Ray is a surfer from Toronto who met other area surfers during the early months of the pandemic.

Ray said it is unfortunate to have beach access in Port Colborne negatively impacted by large numbers of people heading to the beach and not respecting the space.

"Kids had late night parties, left garbage and things like that," Ray said. He says he is worried city decisions will be informed by actions of those who are disrespecting the space, and not those of surfers.

Ray is also worried private interests may be prioritized.

"If we keep on selling it off for private profit, sure there's going to be a small group of people who will be able to enjoy it, but it's really not the nature of Ontario 'yours to discover,'" Ray said.

Toronto surfer Nicholas Ray walks out of the water on Dec. 9, 2021, after some winter surfing at Pleasant Beach in Port Colborne, Ont. Ray says he is concerned access could be restricted to the beach. (Submitted by Dean Weare)

Dean Weare, a resident of nearby Crystal Beach, says he has lived in the area for 15 years and has become an amateur photographer, specializing in the local surf community. He supports surfers's continued access to the beach.

"This incredibly beautiful spot is one of the best Great Lake surfing locations in Ontario," he said. "In all the countless hours that I have spent on this beach, I have never witnessed any surfer or member of the surf community do anything that I would call harmful to the beach or anyones private property. These folks understand how important it is to protect and maintain this special resource."

Saltless Surf Club Instructor and Port Colborne local Sam Macsai lives on one of the road access points currently being reviewed.

She said there are many people who would be "extremely disappointed" if beach access was restricted completely.

"The Great Lakes are such a staple to Ontario, it would just be heartbreaking if we didn't have access to the beach anymore," Macsai said.

She said access is already restricted because there are few parking options and those that exist have high paid parking costs.

"The one beach specifically that we're fighting for more parking is one of the best breaks around here on Lake Erie and a lot of people come here just for that," Macsai said referring to Pleasant Beach, which currently has six parking spots.

Sam Mascai grew up in Port Colborne, Ont., and is now an instructor with the Saltless Surf School that operates on Lake Erie and relies on the road end allowances to offer lessons. (Submitted by Dean Weare)

She said that she thinks restricting access would deter a lot of people from even wanting to live in the area.

"My family moved here when we were little because we were so close to the water," she said. "If it wasn't for the lakes we definitely wouldn't be here."

Roy suggests there are better ways to facilitate access so that it is safe and environmentally sound.

"As a club, we would like to see them maybe put in a bathroom space or parking area," Roy said. "They could easily just have angled parking at many locations and put in a public bathroom that they could check on."

"I realize that would be additional jobs and additional money, but as a public space that people use on a regular basis, having a bathroom is huge," he said.

Idzenga, with the city, said until all public comments on the draft report are received, the city wouldn't comment further on concerns raised. Those public comments will inform the next draft and a final report is expected to be presented to council in late March or early April, she said.