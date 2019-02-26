Support worker who stole from the elderly arrested again for fraud, theft: police

A Burlington personal support worker who was already facing charges for stealing from elderly, police say, has been re-arrested for fraud and theft.

The woman was taken into custody on Feb. 20 and charged with fraud under $5,000, two counts of theft under $5,000, unauthorized use of credit card data and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Investigators say the woman was previously arrested in October 2018 and again in December of that year for incidents involving cash, cheques, a ring and credit cards that were allegedly stolen from people's homes.

After those arrests, three more alleged victims complained to police, and on Feb. 19, Halton Region police say, a search warrant at a Hamilton home revealed items belonging to one of the victims and property "obtained as a result of these criminal offences."

"It is alleged the accused used one victim's credit card for multiple purchases and had stolen items from the other two victims' residences," stated police in a media release.

Police say the alleged criminal incidents happened between April 2018 and September 2018.