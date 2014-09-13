Supercrawl to host rooftop concert shows at Hamiton parkade

Though the full annual music and art festival in Hamilton has been cancelled this year, Supercrawl will host a series of concerts on top of a downtown parkade.

From September 25 to 27, concert-goers will be able to buy a ticket and head to the roof of the York Boulevard parking garage for five musical performances.

Festival director Tim Potocic says he's looking forward to bringing live music back to the streets — or in this case, roofs — of the city.

"We're pretty excited," he said. "These shows will be high-level, I can tell you that. They're great so far."

The shows have capacity for 100 people, who will be socially distanced.

Artists will be announced Sept. 3, and more details will come when a release goes out.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger made an early announcement about the concerts in an economic recovery task force meeting on Tuesday.

Tickets will be sold online only, and since they'll be "very reasonably priced," Potocic anticipates they'll go quickly.

The City has selected Supercrawl Productions to convert the top level of our downtown parking garage into a temporary outdoor performance venue, and give our artists a place to perform.

Sonic Unyon, the event organizer, cancelled Supercrawl in mid-June due to the COVID-19 virus, with a promise for "special events" to come later in the fall, such as fashion shows, drag shows, and concerts, both in-person and potentially live-streamed.

While he can't give any details away, Potocic said there will be more events "coming down the pipes" after these concerts.

Potocic says he feels strongly positive about the arts coming back in-person, adding that while you can try to create excitement online, live and in-person is where his heart lies.

"Given the opportunity, we feel an obligation to have to take the step to do this," he said and added that the festival will take every precaution it can.

Potocic said he hopes this moves the music industry away from rescheduling events and on the path to getting money back in the hands of artists and production people who haven't been working the past six months.

"We're ready to roll," Potocic said. "Put the masks on, wash your hands, put the hand sanitizer out, let's get back to normal."

This year marked the 12th year of the street festival, which has run since 2009 and drawn as many as 250,000 people.