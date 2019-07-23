Sunwing adds Fall and Winter flights from Hamilton to Cuba, Mexico and more

Sunwing Airlines is planning, the company said in a press release, more flights from Hamilton to Cuba, Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

They say the new flights from John C. Munro International Airport in Hamilton include:

Hamilton to Cayo Coco, Cuba, from Dec. 15, 2019 to April 12, 2020 on Sundays.

Hamilton to Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba from Dece. 13, 2019 to April 10, 2020 on Fridays.

Hamilton to Cancun Mexico from Dec. 15, 2019 to April 12, 2020 on Sundays.

The company also says it will return to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic from Nov. 8, 2019 to April 10, 2020 and to Montego Bay in Jamaica from Dec. 14, 2019 to April 11, 2020.

Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing said "With the addition of these three new destinations, we will now be offering travellers access to more of our popular vacation hotspots than ever before."

Marketing director for John C Munro Hamilton International Airport, Dina Carlucci, said "Sunwing's 2019/2020 winter program has more than doubled its flights from Hamilton, with flights to destinations in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Cuba including new Sunwing flights from Hamilton to Cancun, Cayo Coco and Cayo Santa Maria."

After a spate of cancelled flights in May and June the low cost airline said it would compensate passengers who had to pay extra to rebook on other airlines.

The cancellations sparked anger and frustration, with 46 passengers filing complaints with the Canadian Transportation Agency.

Twenty-three of the complaints involved cancelled flights between Toronto and Vancouver. Those cases, plus three others, were connected to the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max aircraft, the CTA said. It didn't provide details for the remaining 20 cases.

CBC first reported on the flight cancellations in May when a family of 10 requested help after Sunwing cancelled their flight from Toronto to their home of Vancouver, with just four days' notice. The family said the airline offered to fly them home nine days after their original departure date.

After being contacted by CBC, Sunwing flew the family home on time on a different airline.

Following that story, CBC received more than 20 complaints from other Sunwing passengers. Many plead for help, saying the airline also cancelled their flights on short notice, leaving them with untenable options, such as a new flight on a different date or a refund on tickets that, if rebooked now for the same date, would cost much more on another airline.