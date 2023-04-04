A paralegal who's been working with a Hamilton senior who says the locks on her subletted home were changed while she was at a Tim Hortons says subletters don't have the same legal protections as renters, and that's increasingly being exploited by landlords looking for easy ways to remove renters.

Joseph Kazubek, who works with Hamilton clients at risk of eviction, says a person who sublets "is not considered a tenant; they are considered an occupant" — an important distinction that can leave renters without much protection or clarity around who is responsible for what at their units.

"A sublet agreement is an interesting way to get rid of people these days," he told CBC Hamilton on Wednesday. "In the last two months, I've had an influx [of subletters being evicted]."

Kazubek's comments come days after his client, Crys, said she was locked out of the home she was subletting with her husband and adult son on Cathcart Street in downtown Hamilton.

CBC Hamilton has agreed to withhold Crys's last name, as she fears her employment and future housing options may be at risk due to the eviction. Crys is 67 and works as a nurse.

According to Ontario's Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB), subletters can be evicted if they don't move out at the end date of their sublease, but the process must still go through the board for the eviction to be legal. Evicting a tenant has a much higher bar — either the tenant must have done something wrong, such as illegal activity in the unit or not paying rent; or the landlord must be doing renovations or allowing a family member to live there.

For tenants, "in most cases, the landlord must pay compensation to the tenant if they evict them for a 'no fault' reason," states the LTB . That differs from subletting rules.

The abrupt eviction of subletters is something advocacy group Hamilton Tenants in Unity sees "a lot" as well, says chair Mike Wood.

"There's no protection, really, for them," he said. "When [landlords] want to try to get the tenants out, sometimes they will pull a game where they get the main renter to … sign a paper to agree to leave, and then the subletter ends up not told anything.

"The subletter gets thrown out and the landlord says, 'Well, we didn't rent to them.'"

Evicted family homeless for nearly a week

In Crys's case, she said she signed a sublease for the Cathcart Street home after her previous landlord, David Elliott, asked the family in 2020 to leave their former home on the Hamilton Mountain.

Crys said with the family's low income, it seemed unlikely they would find a new landlord comfortable with granting them a lease.

CBC Hamilton has not viewed the sublease agreement for the Cathcart Street home, but Elliott confirmed he tried to help Crys by offering to lease the new rental he found for the family, and in turn sublet it to them. He said he also paid $1,500 for their moving costs because he had sold the Mountain house and needed them out sooner than it would take to get a hearing at the LTB.

"When I sold that house to get money out that I desperately needed, they wouldn't leave," he said in a phone call on Wednesday. "I gave all the proper notice and everything, but at the end of the day, the Landlord Tenant Board is backed up by eight or nine months, and they could stay forever … I had to sort of financially incentivize them to move."

Crys, a Hamilton tenant who did not want her last name used, went to Tim Hortons on April 1 and came back to find the locks changed on her home. (Aicha Smith-Belghaba/CBC)

According to property records CBC has viewed, the Cathcart street home is registered to two owners, including Ruth Lewis.

Crys said she knew those owners had sold the home recently, but she was never served with the legally required eviction notice before the doors were locked on April 1.

CBC Hamilton has tried to contact both Lewis and Elliott to see if they have eviction documentation, but as of Friday, had received only brief comments from them.

Lewis told CBC Hamilton, however, she was aware Crys was not listed as a tenant.

"Crys… and her family were never, ever my tenant here," Lewis wrote in a text message, following numerous attempts by CBC to contact her for an interview. "They lived here, but they were not tenants."

In addition to the lack of notice, Tyson Burke, a lawyer at the Hamilton Community Legal Clinic, has questions over whether it was in fact a sublet agreement.

He said he sees Crys as a tenant. Crys asked for the clinic's support after her eviction and, in a letter Burke subsequently wrote to Elliott after seeing the sublease agreement, he pointed out that the agreement did not have an end date, which is required in order to define the terms of a subtenancy, as distinct from an open-ended renter's lease.

"In light of this, [it] is my opinion that [Crys] is a tenant as defined by [law] and that you fall within the definition of a landlord," reads his letter, which said he believed Crys should be entitled to the rights of a tenant, including even more protection from eviction.

To help protect themselves, Wood, from Hamilton Tenants in Unity, recommends that tenants avoid subleases whenever possible; and if they do engage in them, to get confirmation in writing that the landlord is aware of who is living there.

"You want acknowledgement from the landlord side that they know [the subletter is] there."

'Worry about the mental health aspect'

Crys had hoped to get back into her house this week, but on Tuesday she settled for compensation to terminate her time there, she said.

She said she got about $8,000 from Elliott and a promise that her belongings would be fumigated — she said the home was infested with insects. (This is a claim that Elliott denies and CBC Hamilton has not seen any termination agreement.)

Her husband and son had been staying in a hotel for the past week, while she slept in their car with her five cats.

As of Thursday, she wasn't sure where they would go next, because the hotel was raising its rates for Easter weekend, she was worried about running out of money and cheaper hotels she has found wouldn't allow all her pets.

Crys said she is scheduled for surgery in May, but isn't sure how she will be able go through with it without a home to recover in. She's also worried about how the stress of being homeless will affect her husband and son.

"I worry about the mental health aspect and how it's going to play out on my family."