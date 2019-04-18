Study finds one in five Ontario children have mental health problems, same as 30 years ago

Around one in five Ontario children have a mental health disorder — about the same percentage as in 1983 — but more people now see a need for professional help, according to a province-wide study out of McMaster University.

The 2014 Ontario Child Health Study, which surveyed 10,802 children aged four to 17, found 18 to 22 per cent of people met criteria for at least one mental disorder.

The study is a follow-up to a pioneering McMaster survey from three decades ago that examined the same questions — called the 1983 OCHS —and which found few children were receiving treatment. That study became the gold standard globally for measuring children's mental health and this is the first attempt to repeat the effort.

The current study "depicts high levels of need," said a perspective piece in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry, which dedicated its entire issue to the 2014 OCHS results.

But researchers pointed to "significant" gaps in mental health services, and said the study highlights a need for prevention and treatment programs.

While the overall prevalence of mental disorders has not changed since 1983, the study found shifts among specific disorders and age groups.

Adolescent emotional disorders rose to 13 per cent among 12 to 16 year-olds, up from nine per cent.

Meanwhile, conduct disorder decreased "substantially" among adolescents — particularly boys — to 2.5 per cent from 7.2 per cent.

The study found increases in hyperactivity among boys aged 4 to 11.

More likely to see need for help

The 2014 OCHS surveyed 6,537 families and 484 neighbourhoods across Ontario, and was lead by researchers at the Offord Centre for Child Studies at McMaster University. Kathy Georgiades and Michael Boyle were the co-principal investigators.

The original 1983 study used a similar survey design and looked at 3,294 people aged 4 to 16 and 1,869 families.

People are more likely to perceive a need professional mental health help now, the study found — 18.9 compared to 6.8 per cent.

The authors said it's unclear whether that's because of better mental health awareness, more willingness to seek help, or because fewer young people are accessing mental health services.

"The growing prominence of anti-stigma and mental health awareness campaigns over the past three decades may have increased the likelihood that parents, teachers, and youth will recognize mental health symptoms and seek help for them," they wrote.

One third have mental health care

Only about a third of young people who suffered from mental health problems had contact with a mental health care provider, the authors said.

Around 60 per cent had any kind of service contact, most often through school.

"For far too long, Canadians have tolerated an inadequate patchwork of services—which the public may be unaware of until children develop problems and families try to get help," said authors in a Canadian Journal of Psychiatry article looking at policy implications.

More common in small to medium communities

Mental disorders were more common in small to medium sized communities, compared to large urban centres and rural areas, the study found.

Prevalence was lower among people in immigrant families and higher among people whose families weren't intact, the study found.

The findings "an important advance in the current state of knowledge about child and youth mental health in Ontario," wrote Scott Paten in an editorial in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry.

In his editorial, Patten called the study "one of the most advanced health surveys ever conducted in Canada" and said it's likely the results could be generalized to other Canadian settings.