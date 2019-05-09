9th grader locked out of MPP's office amid student sit-ins

Caleb Smolenaars, a 15-year-old student from Burlington, says he was locked out of MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos’s office this week. (Submitted by Caleb Smolenaars)

When Caleb Smolenaars visited Progressive Conservative MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos's office Wednesday, he was met with a locked door and a sign.

"Thank you for visiting," it read, taped to the door of the Oakville North—Burlington MPP's office. "To serve you better, we ask that you please phone our office to make an appointment for another day.

"Please note — in order to preserve constituent confidentiality sit-ins are not permitted in this office."

It was a visit scheduled as part of 100 sit-ins scheduled to take place across Ontario Wednesday by Students Say No, a group that organized a province-wide student walk out back in April.

"The way I was treated by my own government representative was an awful experience," Smolenaars told CBC News in a message.

The 15-year-old student from Nelson High School says he went to the office with two other students.

"I looked through the window and could see a receptionist was present so I knocked on the door," he said. "About two minutes later, the receptionist opened the door a crack and offered to take my letter but would not let me in.

"The staff of Effie Triantafilopoulos acted as if we were a mob of angry people that were going to destroy her, which we weren't. We were a couple of concerned citizens asking to be taken into consideration by the government."

The people of Ontario shouldn't be locked out of their MPP's office because they disagree with a decision or want to exercise their right to peaceful assembly. - Caleb Smolenaars

Triantafilopoulos's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Smolenaars says students from the organization at other MPP's offices were met with similar signs. This comes just days after staffers at the office of Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff called police on a group of seniors who were holding a "read-in" to protest cuts to library funding.

Smolenaars says he also sent an email to Triantafilopoulos's office ahead of time, letting them know that a small group of students would be holding a sit-in at the office.

"In a reply, we were informed that she would be at Queens Park, which was expected by us," he said. "Our goal was to take up space in the office and let the people that work for her know that we were serious about these issues and wanted to be fairly represented.

"The people of Ontario shouldn't be locked out of their MPP's office because they disagree with a decision or want to exercise their right to peaceful assembly."

The students say this sign was taped to the door. (Submitted by Caleb Smolenaars)

Smolenaars said as the group was leaving, a staffer for Liberal MP Pam Damoff opened the door to her office, which was just down the hall, and invited the students inside to talk about the issues they were bringing forward.

"Overall, I had a wonderful experience with the staff of Pam Damoff and a terrible experience with the staff of Effie Triantafilopoulos, who literally hid behind a locked door."

