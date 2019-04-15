Struggle with suspect leads police to loaded handgun, $11K-worth of fentanyl

A man and woman are facing drug and weapons charges say police, after a struggle with officers in Brantford revealed a loaded handgun, a bag with cocaine and $11,000-worth of fentanyl.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle seen driving without its lights on near the corner of Colborne and Rawdon Streets around 2 a.m. Saturday and found the male passenger was wanted on two outstanding warrants.

The man struggled with officers when they tried to arrest him, say police, who discovered he had a loaded 9mm handgun and large amount of cash on him.

While officers wrestled with the man police say the woman driving the vehicle tried to flee with a bag.

Inside the bag investigators say they found drug paraphernalia, suspected cocaine worth $320 and $11,000 of fentanyl.

A 28-year-old man from North York faces a long list of charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He's also charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

A 35-year-old Brantford woman is also charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, along with obstructing police.