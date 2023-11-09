The strike is on - Hamilton transit workers take to the picket lines Thursday morning

Hamilton transit workers are on strike starting Thursday morning, leaving city bus riders stranded.

The striking workers are represented by Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 107. In a news release today, union leadership said they are ready to go back to the bargaining table "if the HSR is prepared to table a better offer."

Ninety-four per cent of ATU members rejected the city's last offer, ATU said, adding that the offer "does not keep up with current inflationary pressures and the cost of living." In August, 99 per cent of members voted for a strike mandate.

Hamiltonian Theresa Thomas said she uses transit to get around, several times a day. Thomas, who is retired and lives near Gage Park, said she loves "the culture" drivers have created, and that she always feels safe and supported on the bus.

"They do an exceptional job," she said. "I support them. They are the transit [system]."

Workers are asking for the same up-to-15-per-cent wage increase non-unionized city staff received in the summer. The city has said those increases were offered after a labour market study found that group of workers was underpaid. ATU members, they say, are paid well in comparison to nearby municipalities.

The city has said it offered a 3.75 per cent increase retroactive to January 2023, and three per cent increases in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Mayor Andrea Horwath said Wednesday she is "disappointed" Hamilton will experience a transit disruption. "This is such a hard time for so many people, and I know the disruption of transit services will add more stress, to residents and workers."

However, she said, Hamilton is "a labour town," and she hopes negotiations will continue.

The city is posting updates about the strike on its website , where it says the work stoppage won't affect the DARTS accessible transit service.

On Wednesday, a Metrolinx spokesperson told CBC Hamilton local GO stations will remain open, "but there may be delays in and out of some stations, and some pick-up and drop-off locations for buses may change."

They say riders should allow themselves extra time and check the GO website for updates.

Burlington Transit says it is relocating stops along Route 1 , which it shares with HSR, until the strike ends.

ATU workers are holding a solidarity rally at the bus terminal at 1 MacNab St. S. this morning.

On Tuesday, ATU Canada President, John Di Nino said his union wants to remind riders, striking is a difficult choice for workers, saying they want to serve riders. "Ultimately, it is the employer's irresponsibility that will leave riders stranded."

ATU 107 said Wednesday members will offer veterans transportation to attend Remembrance Day services during the strike.