Something did a lot of storm damage in Flamborough, but was it a tornado?

A towering tree was snapped off at its roots, a barn roof torn to pieces and a truck tipped over on it's side, but it's too soon to say whether a tornado hit rural Hamilton.

Wild weather whipped through the area Wednesday afternoon, but pictures of battered properties on Brock Road in Flamborough show it was hit by something more damaging than a heavy dumping of rain.

Environment Canada is aware and working to determine whether it was a tornado or microbust that left so much wreckage behind, according to metrologist Yoseph Mengesha.

While both can leave a mess, they have different patterns, he explained Wednesday night.

Here's how Mengesha described a microburst:

"When it rains a draft comes down into the ground and it bursts into high speed and then it can damage whatever in the vicinity."

A barn was also heavily damaged. Environment Canada says it's aware of the wreckage and working to determine what happened. (Dave Ritchie/CBC)

The U.S. National Weather Service says a microburst is a "localized column of sinking air" with wind speeds that can hit 160 km/h.

A tornado, on the other hand, is a rotating column of high winds that touches the ground.

"Microburst damage is mostly … a straight line," said Mengesha. "But the damage from a tornado, you can see in the pattern twisted things."

This large tree was toppled by the storm. (Dave Ritchie/CBC)

The weather authority has received images of the damage, including the truck flipped on its side, but hasn't yet seen any images of a funnel cloud touching down, he added.

A damage survey team, which is typically sent to review damage in instances like this one, should be able to determine what happened.

"Hopefully by tomorrow we'll have a good picture and we'll decide if it was from a microburst or a tornado."