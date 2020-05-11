Man injured after early-morning shooting in Stoney Creek: police

Police are investigating a "targeted" early morning shooting that left a man in his 20s with injuries.

Officers were called to a home near the corner of King Street West and Lake Avenue Drive just before 3:30 a.m. Monday after reports of a shooting, according to a media release.

Police found a man in his early 20s with "lower-body injuries." He was transported to hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say the man was in a home "moments" before being shot, but when he left the residence he became involved in an altercation with "unknown parties" and was hurt.

The victim is not cooperating, say police, but evidence at the scene confirms a shooting happened and they believe the incident was targeted.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking residents to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity.