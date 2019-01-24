A woman who once claimed to be Paul Bernardo's "No. 1 fan" has been sentenced to another month in jail for violating a court order by working at the Binbrook Fair in Hamilton.

Lori Kooger was sentenced Thursday for violating a previous probation order. A judge sentenced her to time served since her September arrest, plus 30 more days, as well as three years probation.

She also has to get counselling, and give her employers a copy of the order to avoid breaching her probation.

Kooger was charged with disobeying a court order after she worked at the Binbrook Fair in 2018. She was already banned from swimming areas, public parks, community centres, and anywhere a person under the age of 16 could be expected to be.

That order came after she was convicted with two counts of sexual interference involving a 12-year-old boy.

Kooger appeared in court wearing a neon green sweatshirt. She sat with her head down while waiting to hear her sentencing.

The Crown called Kooger's previous probation officer to the stand to corroborate the events that led to Kooger's arrest for breaching her probation order.

Kooger was charged on Sept. 20, 2018.

The Stoney Creek resident became infamous during the trial for now-convicted schoolgirl killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo because she would write him long letters. She once told reporters she thought she was in love with him.