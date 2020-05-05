Mississauga, Brampton men charged after police stop stolen truck with spike strip

A man from Mississauga and his Brampton passenger are facing charges following a "bizarre situation" that saw provincial police pursue a stolen truck around area highways before finally stopping it using a spike belt.

Officers began following the tractor truck trailer on Highway 403 after it was reported stolen.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said they tracked the vehicle for "quite a distance" along Highway 407 and the QEW before they managed to deflate its tires using a spike strip and take the men into custody near Fruitland Road.

No one was hurt and no collisions were reported following the "bizarre situation," Schmidt said in a Twitter post Monday.

Two men were taken into custody near Frutiland Road after the stolen transport truck tractor was stopped on the QEW. (Andrew Collins/CBC)

The driver of the truck, a 49-year-old Mississauga man, is charged with theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving, flight from police, possession of break and enter tools and stolen property, two counts of drug possession, prohibited driving and failure to comply with an undertaking, according to the OPP.

A 21-year-old Brampton man who was along for the ride is also charged with possession of stolen property.