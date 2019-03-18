Lucy, dog stolen along with the truck she was in, has been found safe: police

A dog who was stolen along with the truck she was in, Hamilton police say, has been found safe and returned to her family.

Police tweeted early Tuesday morning that Lucy, a six-year-old boxer, "is in good spirits."

Lucy was taken along with the truck, police say, on Saturday night at around 11 p.m. in the area of Stone Church Road East and Arbour Road on the Mountain.

The truck, a black 2016 Ford F150 with the licence plate AP92006, is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-546-3886.