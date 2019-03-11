Truck owner walks out of store to find man driving his truck: police

A Brantford man is facing charges including possession of stolen property and failing to remain at the scene of a crash after police say he stole a truck that was then involved in several collisions.

According to a news release, officers were called to 657 Upper James Street near Fennel Avenue East for a report of a stolen truck.

The owner of the truck told them he had parked his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, locked the doors and took the keys with him before walking into a store on the property.

He returned a short time later, police say, to find another man sitting in the driver's seat of his truck.

"The male reversed the truck into another parked vehicle and drove away," the news release reads.

Then just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, police got a call about an abandoned truck in a ditch in the area of Airport Road and East Cargo Road. Investigators say the engine was running, but the truck was heavily damaged.

Police say they found a man and a woman who they believed were linked to the crash banging on the door of a nearby home.

The woman was arrested without incident, but the man tried to run off, police say. He was chased down and arrested. The woman was later released.

Investigators say they searched the man, and found fentanyl on him. They later learned the truck had been involved in several collisions after it was stolen.

"Additionally, the male's driving privileges had been revoked by the Ministry of Transportation," the police news release reads.

A 24-year-old Brantford man has been charged with auto theft, possession of stolen property over $5,000, four counts of failing to remain at the scene of a crash, three counts of operating a vehicle while prohibited, an possession of a controlled substance.