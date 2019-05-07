Someone stole a $20K kitchen in Norfolk County: police
Ontario Provincial Police are trying to track down an entire kitchen that was stolen from a construction site in Norfolk County.
The thieves took everything, from the cabinets right down to the wood flooring, the OPP says
Officers were called about a break and enter at the site on Smith's Mill Road at 8:36 a.m. Monday.
Investigators say that at some point between Sunday and Monday, someone broke in and removed a "fully assembled kitchen" — which included 16 cabinets, a kitchen island, as well as wood and tile flooring.
A bathroom vanity and accessories and power tools were also stolen, police say. Investigators say everything is valued at around $20,000.
Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122, or contact Crime Stoppers.