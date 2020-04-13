$50K backhoe for sale in Dunnville was stolen: police

A $50,000 backhoe was up for sale in Dunnville — but it's been missing since Wednesday and police say it was stolen.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Haldimand County responded to a call on Wednesday from Highway 3 about a stolen backhoe.

The brown 2005 Case 580 backhoe was parked on the property and advertised for sale.

Investigators think at least one person (maybe more) arrived at the property between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday before stealing the backhoe and taking off.

There are few other details about potential suspects, their motives and how they stole the backhoe.

Officers are asking anyone with information or anyone who may have noticed any suspicious people or vehicles in the area to come forward.