The family of a 24-year-old Ottawa man who represented Canada at the 2015 Junior Pan American Games said police found his body in Lake Ontario on Tuesday.

Sandrine Mugeni, Steve Nkusi's sister, told CBC Hamilton in a phone interview Wednesday morning that police found her brother's body.

Mugeni said the family was hoping police would find him soon.

"We're grateful for that," Mugeni said, crying.

While the family said officers found Nkusi's body, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) hasn't publicly confirmed this.

RCMP boats searched Sunset Beach on Monday for a missing man. Steve Nkuzi's family was waiting for answers since he went missing Saturday. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

NRPS said it found a male body in Lake Ontario, about four kilometres east of the Welland Canal and some 500 metres offshore. It said they recovered the body after a 911 call from a boater who saw it at about 1:15 p.m.

"The identity of the body recovered by our marine could not be positively identified by our detectives and the Coroner," said Const. Philip Gavin in an email Wednesday.

"The Coroner who attended, ordered the body be sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences (CFS) in Toronto for a post mortem and positive identification. We are awaiting the official results from the CFS."

A media release from police says the investigation is ongoing.

Nkusi's family said he drowned on Saturday at Sunset Beach in St. Catharines, Ont., during a friend's birthday party.

By Monday, family members from across Canada were at the beach, looking on and consoling each other as police boats scanned the waters.

Niagara police said emergency crews responded to initial reports on Saturday, including uniformed police, the NRPS Marine Unit, St. Catharines Fire, Trenton Search and Rescue, as well as the Canadian Coast Guard.

Search efforts also included sonar, underwater cameras and divers, as well as shoreline and open water searches.

Steve Nkusi represented Canada in high jump at the 2015 Junior Pan American Games. (Submitted by Sandrine Mugeni)

Nkusi was born in Kigali, Rwanda, and grew up in the Orléans area of Ottawa, his family said. He was a University of Ottawa alumnus with a finance degree who worked for the federal government while in school.

He represented Canada in high jump at the 2015 Junior Pan American Games and also recently started modelling.

His family said Nkusi had plans to go to Rwanda to support his parents' hotel and do charity work, like help build homes.

His cousin Win Kayitare said previously that "to know Steve was to love him."

