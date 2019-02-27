Steelworkers say MP Bob Bratina shouted expletives at them

A Hamilton steelworkers union is demanding an apology after it says Liberal MP Bob Bratina shouted obscenities at some steelworkers and kicked them out of his office.

Two United Steelworkers (USW) locals issued a release Wednesday, saying some steelworkers went to Bob Bratina's Ottawa office to talk worker benefits and pensions.

Bratina, the unions claim in a letter to him, shouted "f--k the steelworkers" and "f--k those Stelco pensioners" before "demanding they leave (his) office" and "violently" slamming the door behind them.

CBC News is pursuing comment from the Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MP, who chairs an all-party steel caucus.

In the release, USW Local 1005 president Gary Howe said the members wanted to talk bankruptcy and insolvency laws.

Bratina, far right, visited ArcelorMittal Dofasco last summer with Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas MP Filomena Tassi. (Peter Power/Canadian Press)

"I understand that when they asked him why he hasn't kept his promise to advocate on behalf of Hamilton steelworkers to get the laws change, he lost his temper and started shouting obscenities and saying very nasty things about steelworkers," Howe said in a media release.

Tony Ciaramella, president of Local 5328, said in the release that the steelworkers asked "a legitimate question."

"Not once has he stood in the house and said anything about changing the laws and protecting current or retired steelworkers," Ciaramella said.

Extremely disturbing meeting with <a href="https://twitter.com/BobBratina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BobBratina</a> regarding Phamacare & pension security. Angrily throwing Steelworkers constituents out of his office is no way to ensure working families can live and retire in dignity and security! Shame.<a href="https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JustinTrudeau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FilomenaTassiMP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FilomenaTassiMP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JimMcColl7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimMcColl7</a> —@RonWells19

​In an email, Howe and Ciaramella demand that Bratina "do the right thing and publicly apologize immediately and unreservedly."

Current and retired steelworkers have faced a wave of uncertainty in recent years. That wave has included recent tariffs imposed by the Trump administration in the U.S. that had some fearing for their jobs. In 2016, U.S. Steel Canada went into Companies Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) protection, and steelworker pensioners' health care benefits were temporarily paused.

Bratina, like other Hamilton MPs, campaigned on helping steelworkers, and has attended rallies both as an MP and when he was mayor of Hamilton.

Scott Duvall, NDP MP for Hamilton Mountain, also serves on the all-party steel caucus. He recently introduced Bill 384, which would see pensioners become secure creditors when a company liquidates.

Duvall, a retired steelworker, agreed Bratina should apologize. "When I heard it, I was shocked."

Duvall served on Hamilton city council when Bratina was mayor, he said, and "he's had a few outbursts before."