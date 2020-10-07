Mayor will talk money, transit, poverty and COVID-19 during an annual address today

Mayor Fred Eisenberger will talk the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery and poverty reduction at an annual state of the city event on Cable 14 this afternoon.

Eisenberger was supposed to host an annual mayor's breakfast with the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce in April, but COVID-19 prevented that, the chamber said in a media release. So instead, the chamber is hosting this question-and-answer session with Eisenberger.

He'll also talk transit and the state of the city's finances, the chamber said.

The event will be streamed live on the Cable 14 website, and those without Cogeco subscriptions can still watch for free. It starts at 4 p.m. and will last for an hour.

Celeste Licorish, access program manager at McMaster University's Office of Community Engagement, will ask the questions.

CBC Hamilton reporter Samantha Craggs will live tweet at @SamCraggsCBC.