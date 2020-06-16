Niagara police looking for 2 suspects after stabbing in St. Catharines
Niagara Regional Police say they're looking for two suspects in connection with a stabbing in St. Catharines.
They say the incident happened Saturday afternoon near Church and Carlisle streets.
Investigators say the victim — a man in his twenties — suffered serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to an out of region hospital for treatment.
They say two suspects fled the scene of what they believe was a targeted attack, and they're asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.