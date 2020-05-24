St. Catharines man trapped inside car dies after single-vehicle crash: police
A 26-year-old St. Catharines man died while trapped in his car after a crash on Sunday, according to Niagara police.
Officers said they responded to a call of a single-vehicle collision at 3:30 a.m. along the Welland Canal Parkway, near Service Road West in Thorold.
At the scene, the man was inside a white Chevrolet Cruze and couldn't get out — police said a bystander already tried rescuing him.
Paramedics arrived and soon after, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The man had a dog in the car, which survived the crash and is being cared for by the Humane Society.
It's still unclear what caused the collision.