St. Catharines man charged after police seize 60 illegal firearms taken from him once before

A man who had more than 100 firearms seized by police 5 years ago had 60 of the same weapons seized from him a second time this week.

And now Niagara police are trying to determine how and why the 71-year-old man was able to get his hands back on 60 of the weapons they took from him in 2013.

Police say a St. Catharines, Ont., man faces weapons charges after 60 illegal rifles and shotguns were seized from a home in the city.

The weapons, along with a quantity of ammunition, were seized Monday when Niagara Regional and provincial police executed a search warrant at the residence.

Police say the firearms were among more than 100 guns that were seized by police in 2013 at the same home in addition to ammunition and explosives.

Const. Phil Gavin told CBC News that after the firearms were seized in 2013, a court hearing took place to determine where they would go.

Gavin says the goal of the hearing is public safety, but also takes into consideration the interest of the person who may have lawfully possessed or owned the firearms.

He said possession is often sought by a family member, friend, or someone who has the interest of the original owner in mind.

At that hearing, the firearms were then transferred to a lawful firearm owner who could then sell them to people who had the proper licensing.

In the case of a sale, the money goes back to the original owner because Gavin says sometimes there's literally thousands of dollars involved in a collection. The firearms seized in 2013 belonged to a very valuable collection. They're sporting rifles.

The person who bought them in turn sold them to a third party. It appears that person then gave the firearms back to the 71-year-old St. Catharines man who legally couldn't be in possession of them.

"So there was an illegal transfer, they were given back to someone who wasn't lawfully able to possess the firearms," said Gavin. "Someone committed a criminal act by providing someone firearms that wasn't lawfully allowed to have (them)."

He says police now are trying to determine why the third party would have done that, putting themselves in jeopardy. Gavin says the belief is that that they were given back as opposed to sold, but says that is part of the investigation.

The 71-year-old man is charged with one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.