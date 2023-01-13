Ontario issues 11 requirements and 1 order to St. Catharines plant after fatal explosion

Ontario's Ministry of Labour has issued 11 requirements and one order to Ssonix Products after an explosion at the hazardous waste facility in January killed one of its workers, CBC Hamilton has learned.

The explosion happened Jan. 12 in St. Catharines, Ont.

Ministry spokesperson Jennifer Rushby said in an email Friday afternoon the requirements and order were issued between Jan. 12 and March 29.

She said it also issued a requirement to Nalco Canada, a supplier, on Feb. 9.

Rushby said when a ministry inspector determines a contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, they issue orders. Some examples include clearing debris to prevent trip hazards or protecting workers from electrical hazards.

Requirements are orders issued when an inspector has to get information or verify compliance. Examples of those include a requirement to provide documents or to keep employees away from the scene.

Rushby said she couldn't share more details about what was issued and said the ministry's investigation is ongoing.

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the worker," she said.

Ssonix Products owner Steve Baker told CBC Hamilton he couldn't immediately comment.

CBC Hamilton contacted Nalco for comment but didn't immediately receive a response.

Fiancée of worker killed feels 'relieved'

Niagara police previously said emergency crews were called to the Ssonix Products at 20 Keefer Rd., just after 6:30 a.m.

Ryan Konkin, 37, was reportedly the only worker in the building.

He was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

His fiancée, Natalia Sepúlveda-Lastra, previously said the first responders who treated him heard his final words.

"He managed to say to the nurses, 'All I did was open the door.' ... I wish I could've been the one that heard that," Sepúlveda-Lastra said.

Ryan Konkin, 37, died after an explosion and fire at Ssonix Products on Jan. 12. (Submitted by Natalia Sepúlveda-Lastra)

During a community meeting on March 8, Taylor Buck, a district supervisor from the Ministry of Environment said the last inspection had been in 2020 and the plant passed.

He added there were plans to do an inspection on the week of Jan. 19 — one week after the explosion.

"Not to say that inspection would have changed what occurred that day, but, certainly it could have shed some light on issues that could have possibly prevented it," Buck said.

Niagara police and the office of Ontario's Fire Marshal said they were still investigating and wouldn't offer more details.

Sepúlveda-Lastra told CBC Hamilton on Friday she was "relieved" to hear the update from the ministry because she said she has heard nothing until now.

"I hope this is the start to an investigation that will keep workers safe."