Police investigating after man shot and killed in St. Catharines

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in St. Catharines Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of Glennridge Avenue and Marsdale Drive around 8:30 p.m. and found a 32-year-old with gunshot wounds, according to Niagara police.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man was taked into custody, but police said charges have not been laid and the investigation is in its early stages.

Investigators said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety. They're asking residents to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives.