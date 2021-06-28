Once dubbed 'Canada's Most Patriotic Town,' Thorold won't hold municipally-run Canada Day events

Once dubbed "Canada's Most Patriotic Town," Thorold is among the places that won't hold any municipally-run Canada Day events this year.

"We take this opportunity to learn more about the history of our Indigenous Peoples," Mayor Terry Ugulini said in a media release announcing the decision.

"Take a moment out of respect and compassion to reflect on what has transpired and how together we can move forward in support of truth and reconciliation."

While some people are waiting for fireworks and barbecues on July 1, communities across the country are grieving as unmarked graves continue to be detected at residential school sites.

The decision, the release said, was "not taken lightly." It's a shift from the Thorold that flew more than 7,500 Canadian Flags on July 1, 2015 and claimed the "most patriotic town" title.

The city of St. Catharines also won't have any city-run events on July 1.

Mayor Walter Sendzik of St. Catharines says the reason comes down to respect for the community.

"As mayor of this amazing city, this is not something that I'm happy to say as [Canada Day] has always been one of the proudest days to come together with generations of different people, meet new citizens and celebrate our diversity and shared values," Sendzik said.

"But this year and at this time it's necessary that we live those values, show our respect, understanding and empathy."

Respectful of grief

Sendzik said this Canada Day was not a moment to take pride, but for reflection, education, and reconciliation. He asked people across the Niagara region to consider those affected by residential schools and the impact of celebrations.

"How would you feel if you were in mourning, grieving a deeply traumatic loss and your neighbours continued with celebrations, parades and revelry," he asked.

"I ask you to be thoughtful, considerate, respectful of the generations of Indigenous people who were impacted by the residential schools, to think about the people who live and work with us right here in our community."

Gabrielle Fayant, a Métis woman and co-founder of non-profit Assembly of Seven Generations told CBC Ottawa that she hopes "Canadians can put their pride aside for one day."

"Solidarity with others means sometimes you have to sacrifice something, sacrifice a day. That's really not that much to ask for," Fayant said.

Hamilton mayor says way forward is 'unity'

When asked if Canada Day should go forward this year, Mayor of Hamilton Fred Eisenberger replied that it is, "concerning for sure, but you know, Canada is a great country."

"I think we should continue to celebrate our great Canadian tradition, so we can at least develop that great sense of unity that we want to promote, and even if that unity isn't perfect for everyone, it is still an aspiration that I think we need to continue to advance and work towards," he said.

The City of Hamilton will continue to fly their flags at half mast this Canada Day and take part in virtual celebrations hosted by Heritage Canada.

"I would say it's going to be muted somewhat," Eisenberger said.

He also said that RBC, a regular sponsor for the City's Canada Day events decided not to participate this year and some of the more active events normally hosted by the city won't run.

"We need to continue to look for ways to unify our people, come to common ground and celebrate the multicultural mosaic that Canada is," he said.

Brantford holding unity march

Brantford Region Indigenous Support Centre (BRISC) is hosting a Unity March with plans to meet at 11 a.m. and begin the walk at noon.

The march will start at the Civic Centre in Brantford and end at the Mohawk Institute Residential School.

A post on the BRISC Facebook page reminds people to be mindful of COVID-19 safety precautions.

Brantford will fly all flags at half mast on July 1 and continue to do so on the first of each month for the remainder of 2021.