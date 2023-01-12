Emergency services are responding to a large explosion and industrial fire in the north end of St Catharines, Ont.

Phil Gavin, a spokesperson with Niagara Regional Police, said the explosion happened just after 6:30 a.m.

Police wrote in a tweet that the explosion happened in the area of Seaway Haulage Road and Keefer Road.

"Officers [are] evacuating nearby homes and businesses," police said in the tweet.

They said residents should "stay indoors out of the smoke."

'Huge orange glow in the sky,' eyewitness says

Area resident Carol Green says her husband was walking their dogs when they "heard a loud bang followed by a huge orange glow in the sky."

Green said this was "followed by more explosions."

"I was at home [about four kilometres away from the explosion, and] the whole house shook."

Roads in the area have been closed and police say motorists should avoid the area.

Meanwhile, Niagara Student Transportation Services (NSTS) is advising people to expect delays and cancellations.

"As a result of the industrial fire on Keefer Road in St. Catharines, there will be some significant delays and route cancellations this morning," NSTS said on its website.